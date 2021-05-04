BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

