BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,918 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

