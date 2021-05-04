BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS BESIY remained flat at $$80.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $130.81 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

