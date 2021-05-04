Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

