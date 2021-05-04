Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $59,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

