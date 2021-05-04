Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,062. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

