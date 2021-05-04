Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $4.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 26,114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

