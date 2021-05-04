Belmont Capital LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,059. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86.

