Belt Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $148.98 million and approximately $972,577.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $82.55 or 0.00148327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00278697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.01171487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.67 or 0.00728873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,581.01 or 0.99862848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

