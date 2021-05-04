Benchmark Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

