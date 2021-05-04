BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0007

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00079304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00852049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.65 or 0.09808643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043575 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

