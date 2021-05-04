Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 22,495 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $739.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.