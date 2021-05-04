Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $72,185.84 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00265573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.33 or 0.01158573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00728332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,241.85 or 1.00175568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

