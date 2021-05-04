BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BCAB opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $324,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

