BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

