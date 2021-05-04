BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 412.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

