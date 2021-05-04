BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 995,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,460 shares of company stock worth $10,270,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

