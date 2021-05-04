BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 7,426,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,911. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

