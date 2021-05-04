BitCoal Price Tops $0.0078 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $35,073.68 and $309.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.38 or 0.00717831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.