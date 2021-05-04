BitGreen (BITG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,521.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $14,521.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.00335350 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

