Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $75,103.32 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.73 or 0.01486674 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,894,697 coins and its circulating supply is 9,894,693 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

