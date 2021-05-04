Bitzeny Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $368,560.47 and approximately $185.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00559226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

