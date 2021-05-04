Black Diamond Group (BDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

TSE BDI opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.