Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NYSE BKH opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

