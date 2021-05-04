Blackmoon (BMC) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.00853318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.57 or 0.09739870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00099491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

