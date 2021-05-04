BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 597,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 9,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

