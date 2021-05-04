Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

5/4/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

4/21/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/20/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00.

4/12/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

3/29/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BLMN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.