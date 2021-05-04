Blucora (BCOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

