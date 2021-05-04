Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

