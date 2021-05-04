Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.