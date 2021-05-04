BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.
In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 257,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
