Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNE shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.75. 29,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.68. The company has a market cap of C$125.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.64.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

