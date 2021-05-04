Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,390.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,153.56. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

