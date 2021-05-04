BOOM Market Capitalization Reaches $2.71 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.71 million and $583,588.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

