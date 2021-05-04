Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,637 shares of company stock worth $4,460,233. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

