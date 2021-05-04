BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.36. The firm has a market cap of £61.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

Get BP alerts:

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63). Insiders have purchased 15,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,555 in the last 90 days.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.