Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMTO opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Tuesday. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,941 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,952.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.94.
About Braime Group
