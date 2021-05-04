Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMTO opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Tuesday. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,941 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,952.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.94.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

