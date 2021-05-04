Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $17,451,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

