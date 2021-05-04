Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 257 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of CWT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

