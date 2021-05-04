BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

