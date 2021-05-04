BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.