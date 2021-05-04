BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $584.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the lowest is $563.09 million. BrightView posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

