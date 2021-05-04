British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

