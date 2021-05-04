British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

