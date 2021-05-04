Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

BVIC stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 894.50 ($11.69). 281,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 902 ($11.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 853.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

