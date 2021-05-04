Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $897.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 897.50 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 896 ($11.71), with a volume of 33767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882.50 ($11.53).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 853.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 812.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

