Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

