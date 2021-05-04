Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

