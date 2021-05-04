Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $82.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.02 million to $82.70 million. Appian reported sales of $78.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.49. 585,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91. Appian has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.98 and a beta of 2.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

