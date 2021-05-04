Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of BLDR opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

